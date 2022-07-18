Army Major Gen attends martyred constable's sister's marraige in Uri

Major General SS Salaria General Officer Commanding (GoC) of the counter-insurgency Kilo Force, on Monday visited martyred constable Mudasir Sheikh's house in Uri, on the occasion of his sister's marriage.

The General Officer on his visit congratulated the newlywed couple on the beginning of a new era of life as well as expressed his solidarity and gratitude towards the martyred constable's gallant actions.

While interacting with the family, the General Officer emphasized that the young population should emulate the character and valour shown by the martyred constable Mudasir and make him their hero.

"I am really grateful to the Indian Army that they have come all the way to attend my son's condolence meet. I am proud of my son that he has sacrificed his life for this country and its people", said Maqsood Ahmad Sheikh, father of Mudasir.

"I am thankful to the GOC Sahab, 52 RR, who has come here for my brother's condolence. They understand the pain of losing someone. I am proud of my brother who lost his life for this country," Basit Sheikh, Brother of Mudasir.

Constable Mudasir Sheikh laid down his life while fighting furiously for his motherland in an encounter at Baramulla last month which also saw the neutralization of three Pakistani terrorists of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit at Kerri Baramulla.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor