Army Major's car torched in UP for protesting against loud music

An army officer's car was allegedly burnt to ashes in Lucknow on Sunday because he is supposed to have protested against the playing of loud high decibel music late at night in a residential area, as per the police.

According to the police, Major Abhijeet Singh complained that his car, parked in front of his house in Vishal Khand, was burnt to ashes late at night on Sunday by some miscreants.

Police said that Major Singh protested against the hotel owner at Hotel Milano and Cafe, where loud music was allegedly being played. After the protest, police reached the spot and stopped the DJs from playing loud music. But later some miscreants torched the vehicle of the major in retaliation, said police.

ADCP East Lucknow said that Major Abhijit Singh filed a case against a hotel owner and an unidentified person under IPC sections 147, 323, 427, 504, 506 and 435 in Gomti Nagar police station.

According to reports, the accused persons are on the run and the police are trying to nab them.

( With inputs from ANI )

