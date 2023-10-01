Army man takes UP Police help to marry woman of his choice

Kanpur Dehat (UP), Oct 1 In a rather unusual turn of events, an Army jawan posted in West Bengal contacted the Kanpur Dehat police and sought their help in getting married to a woman of his choice.

The police responded to the request and got the couple married at a temple inside the police station as the two were adults.

The girl’s family was said to be opposed to the relationship even though the couple had been in a relationship for quite some time.

According to police, Lance Naik Pawan Pal, a resident of Bhola Nagar locality of Jhinjhak town, had been seeing Priyanka of Chita Ka Purwa in Kanpur Dehat district for the past three years but their families were opposed to their relationship.

The couple also had a court marriage in Kanpur city on May 15 with mutual consent.

The couple reached the police station on Friday and sought their help.

Inspector in-charge Devendra Singh said that after Lance Naik Pawan Pal and the woman approached them, their families were called, and it was explained to them that both are adults and should be allowed to lead a life of their own.

After much persuasion, both the families agreed, Singh said.

Later, the wedding rituals were performed in the presence of police and family members at a Shiva temple located on the Mangalpur police station compound.

The police officials as well as their families were present during the wedding, the police inspector said.

