Army officer killed, 6 soldiers injured in Siachen Glacier tent fire

By IANS | Published: July 19, 2023 05:21 PM 2023-07-19T17:21:36+5:30 2023-07-19T17:25:14+5:30

Srinagar, July 19 An army officer was killed and six other soldiers injured in a tent fire incident ...

Army officer killed, 6 soldiers injured in Siachen Glacier tent fire | Army officer killed, 6 soldiers injured in Siachen Glacier tent fire

Army officer killed, 6 soldiers injured in Siachen Glacier tent fire

Next

Srinagar, July 19 An army officer was killed and six other soldiers injured in a tent fire incident in Siachen Glacier area of Ladakh on Wednesday, army sources said.

As per the sources, the fire broke out in a tent at 3.30 a.m. on Wednesday.

“Three critically injured jawans were shifted to Chandigarh. The fire was doused before it could get to the ammunition tent. A few tents were reportedly damaged in the blaze.

“Initial cause behind the fire was a short circuit. An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances that led to the fire," sources said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : congress pitroda delhi modi deepika bjp west-bengal deepika-padukone ajay-devgn thakur