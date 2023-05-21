Army opens fire after suspicious movement in J&K's Poonch

Jammu, May 21 A patrolling party of the Army opened fire on Sunday after noticing suspicious movement in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

Officials said that a patrolling party of the Army fired a few shots after noticing suspicious movement in the Keri-Gulutha area of Mendhar tehsil in the district at 3.30 a.m.

"There was no retaliation.

"Searches are still on in the area," the officials said.

