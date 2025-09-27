Army organises yoga training programme for soldiers in Arunachal Pradesh

New Delhi, Sep 27 The Indian Army’s Spear Corps successfully conducted a two-week long Yoga training programme for its combatants at Along, Arunachal Pradesh.

The programme, conducted from September 15-27, 2025 was meticulously designed to enhance the holistic well-being of soldiers by combining physical endurance with mental resilience through the timeless discipline of Yoga.

Under the guidance of trained instructors, the sessions were tailored to address the unique physical and psychological demands faced by soldiers operating in challenging terrain and climatic conditions of the region.

Beyond improving physical fitness, the initiative focused on cultivating calmness of mind, emotional balance, and spiritual strength—qualities that are indispensable for effective soldiering under operational stress.

The programme included posture-based exercises, breathing techniques, and meditation practices.

“These elements not only aided in developing stamina and focus but also provided soldiers with practical tools to manage stress, recover from fatigue, and sustain readiness during demanding tasks,” said PRO Defence.

The enthusiasm and active participation of the troops reflected the relevance of Yoga in contemporary military life.

“As an indigenous tradition, Yoga aligns seamlessly with the ethos of discipline and self-control that forms the core of soldiering.

This well-organised initiative stands as a testament to the Indian Army’s commitment towards adopting holistic fitness measures in line with the national vision of promoting Yoga as a way of life.

The enthusiastic participation of troops at Along underscores the relevance of this ancient practice in contemporary military life.

The culmination of the programme at Along marks yet another milestone in Spear Corps’ endeavour to nurture its warriors not only as defenders of the nation but also as balanced individuals prepared to meet every challenge with calmness and strength.

