Army parade to be held for 1st time in Rajasthan on Jan 15 next year

Jaipur, Aug 12 Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said on Tuesday that the Army Day Parade, held annually to honour the indomitable courage, valour, and sacrifice of the Indian Army, will be organised for the first time in the state on January 15 next year in Jaipur.

This will also be the first time the parade is held outside the Army premises, allowing the general public to witness the event.

Chairing a meeting with senior officials of the Indian Army and the State government at his residence on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said that the event will not only strengthen patriotic spirit among the youth but also showcase to the world the emerging face of a changing India.

He directed officials to make the parade grand and ensure that the programme reflects the rich cultural heritage of Rajasthan.

"The Indian Army has an unmatched global identity for its valour and dedication. Our brave soldiers have always been ready to sacrifice everything for the honour and pride of the nation. This parade should honour that legacy," he said.

The Chief Minister instructed that school and college students, tourists, and the general public should participate in large numbers.

The venue should be chosen keeping in mind the seating capacity and viewing convenience, he said.

The Jaipur District Collector Jitendra Kumar Soni has been directed to prepare a detailed site plan and traffic management strategy, he added.

Adequate arrangements for parking and smooth movement of spectators will be ensured, the Chief Minister said.

Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, South Western Command, told that the parade aims to inspire youth and bring the Indian Army closer to the people.

Ahead of the Army Day, events like blood donation camps, honour run, cycle rallies, and "Know Your Army" exhibitions will be organised across the state.

On the Army Parade Day, spectators will witness infantry contingents, tanks, artillery guns, missiles, Army bands, motorcycle stunts, and thematic tableaux.

A special Shaurya Sandhya will also be held to showcase the Army's operational prowess and cultural heritage.

Major General Amar Ramdasani presented the parade preparations to the Chief Minister.

Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant, along with senior Army and State government officials, were also present in the meeting.

