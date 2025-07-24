Army pilots brave flash floods in daring Rajouri rescue

New Delhi, July 24 In a dramatic and life-saving mission, two Indian Army helicopter pilots risked their lives to rescue a child trapped amid flash floods in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on July 23.

The operation, executed under dangerous conditions, has earned widespread praise for showcasing the Armed Forces’ bravery and unwavering commitment to civilian safety. Col Shaurya Singh and Lt Col Abhijit Singh, highly skilled pilots of the Indian Army, were called into action following reports of a child stranded near a rapidly swelling stream in the flood-affected area.

With heavy rain, poor visibility, and dangerous terrain adding to the challenge, the duo decided to attempt an aerial rescue.

Flying their helicopter to the location, the pilots encountered multiple obstacles, including strong wind currents, low-hanging wires, and unstable ground conditions.

Despite the dangers, they managed to hover the chopper just a foot above the turbulent waters. In a tense and precisely timed manoeuvre, the child was lifted to safety amid thunderous floodwaters. The entire rescue took minutes but demanded absolute concentration and skill - any miscalculation could have proven fatal for both the crew and the victim.

The courageous act is a shining example of the Indian Army’s ethos of selfless service and unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of citizens.

Col Shaurya Singh and Lt Col Abhijit Singh went far beyond the call of duty, embodying the highest traditions of the Armed Forces.

Their timely and heroic action not only saved a precious life but also reaffirmed the Indian Army’s role as first responders in times of crisis.

The successful rescue has not only saved a life but also their bravery stands as a testament to the Indian Army’s readiness to protect lives - not just on the battlefield, but wherever duty calls.

