Army plays pivotal role in ensuring country's security: Prez Murmu

New Delhi, Jan 15 The Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, President Droupadi Murmu conveyed her warm wishes to Indian Army personnel on the occasion of Army Day on Monday, and said the Army has always displayed professionalism and played a pivotal role in ensuring the country's security.

In her message to the Army, the President said, "I extend my warm felicitations to the Indian Army on the occasion of Army Day 2024. The Indian Army plays a pivotal role in ensuring the country's security. The Indian Army has always displayed professionalism during conflicts, counter insurgency and counter terrorism operations, national calamities and disasters."

President Murmu said, "The exemplary leadership and selfless devotion exhibited by the men and women of the Indian Army, is admirable. Today, we recall and salute the sacrifice of the bravehearts who laid down their lives in service of the nation. The country stands united in expressing solidarity with their families, who have endured the loss of their loved ones with courage and fortitude."

The President said, "I wish the Indian Army continued success in all its endeavours and convey my best wishes to its gallant soldiers, veterans and their families."

On this occasion, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan said, "I extend my greetings to all ranks of the Indian Army, Veterans and Veer Naris. Your unwavering dedication, invincible attitude and indomitable spirit are the bedrock of our nation's security. To the brave men and women in uniform, your commitment to safeguarding our borders and preserving the ideals of our great nation is truly commendable. Your courage, sacrifices and professionalism exemplify the highest standards of military ethos. As we celebrate this day, let us reflect on the legacy of our armed forces, a legacy etched in honour, valour, and a steadfast commitment to duty."

"To the families or our soldiers, your support is the backbone of our strength. Your sacrifices and resilience contribute immeasurably to the success of our endeavours. As we commemorate the Army Day, we honour not just those serving but the entire military fraternity. I am confident that the Indian Army will move from strength to strength and continue to fulfil the aspirations of the nation, he added.

