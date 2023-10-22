Army reconnects North Sikkim, constructs Bailey Bridge

Guwahati, Oct 22 Troops of Trishakti Corps of army along with Border Roads Organidation (BRO) assisted by civil administration and locals are undertaking operations at a massive scale to reconnect North Sikkim, officials said on Sunday.

Lt. Col. Mahendra Rawat, defence PRO at Guwahati said that while BRO is trying to reconnect the main route Mangan-Tung-Chungthang, troops of Trishakti Corps along with BRO and assistance of locals and civil administration is making efforts to open up the alternate route Mangan- Sanklang – Theng - Chungthang.

“This requires construction of two bailey bridges over Teesta River at Mangan-Sanklang Crossing. Working round the clock, the first bridge was completed on Sunday,” he said.

Notably, areas of North Sikkim ahead of Mangan have remained cut off since October 4. As an immediate response, foot bridges and zip lines were constructed at Chungthang and Sanklang-Mangan Crossing.

The officer said that these have enabled movement of people on foot and provision of relief material through the zip lines established.

According to Rawat, due to large-scale damage to the main road Mangan-Tung-Chungthang, fresh alignment of the road through Naga Village is being made before the damaged bridge site at Toong can be approached and a new bridge constructed which will take some time.

As an immediate relief to restore connectivity up to Chungthang via alternate route Mangan- Sanklang- Theng - Chungthang, troops of Trishakti Corps are undertaking construction of bailey bridge at Mangan-Sanklang Crossing, 200 metres upstream of where a bamboo bridge and Zip line was constructed earlier.

“However, the width of the river has increased to 600 feet and water running along two channels with a 160 feet island in between. Decision was therefore taken to construct two separate bridges. Working on a war footing, the troops of Trishakti Corps finished construction of the 150 feet long first bridge on Sunday. The second bridge is likely to be completed by 27th Oct,” Rawat said.

