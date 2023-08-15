Army rescues 2 ITBP personnel from forward areas of Arunachal
By IANS | Published: August 15, 2023 12:01 AM 2023-08-15T00:01:01+5:30 2023-08-15T00:05:08+5:30
Itanagar, Aug 14 In a daring operation on Monday, the Indian Army rescued two Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel from the forward areas of Arunachal Pradesh, defence sources said.
The sources said that aviators of Spear Corps of the Army responded to a distress call for medical evacuation of two ITBP personnel deployed in the remote locations in Arunachal Pradesh and saved precious lives.
Helicopters landed on an unprepared helipad next to a river bed to evacuate the ITBP personnel from the forward post.
Further details are awaited.
