Army rescues eight people trapped in Telangana floods

Hyderabad, Aug 29 The Army safely rescued eight people trapped in floodwaters in Medak district of Telangana on Friday, an official statement said.

A column of the Bison Division, operating under the aegis of Headquarters Telangana and Andhra Sub Area (HQ TASA), successfully completed the rescue operation.

Eight people were trapped after the overflow of Pocharam Reservoir triggered a deluge and led to the catastrophic collapse of a bridge on the state highway.

The rescued individuals were administered first aid and provided with essential medical care. Furthermore, a major breakthrough was achieved with the rescue of eight missing children from Kamareddy, reuniting them with their relieved families, a defence release said.

The army is working in close coordination with the civil administration and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to provide critical support to those affected by the floods. With its expertise and resources, the army column is tirelessly striving to mitigate the impact of the disaster and restore normalcy in the region, it said.

The army's prompt and selfless response is a testament to its unwavering commitment to serving the nation and its people in times of crisis. The Bison Division Army Column under HQ Telangana & Andhra Sub Area remains steadfast in its resolve to provide humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, upholding the values of duty, compassion and service to the nation, it added.

Telangana’s Fire, Disaster Response, Emergency and Civil Defence Department said it rescued 1,646 people in flood-hit districts during the last three days.

The department, with the help of the SDRF and local fire station crew, rescued these people in 31 separate operations in Kamareddy, Medak, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla and Nirmal districts.

Five of these people were rescued by armed forces helicopters in the Rajanna Sircilla district. At Mid Manir, these five persons were stranded on the other side of Narmala Vagu. The crew of Siricilla Fire Station provided assistance to the helicopter team, and the rescue operation was successfully carried out.

