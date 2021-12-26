Army rescues over 1,000 tourists stranded in Sikkim amid heavy snowfall

Around 1,027 tourists who had been stuck in the upper reaches of East Sikkim near the China Border at Nathu La following heavy snow on Saturday were rescued by the Indian Army. Severe snowfall had occurred in areas of Nathu La, Tsomgo Lake and adjoining areas on Saturday afternoon, bringing down the temperature to sub-zero levels. After the heavy snowfall, the vehicles started skidding on the Jawaharlal Nehru Marg that connects these areas with Gangtok. Altogether, there were approximately 1027 tourists in 120 vehicles, who got stranded over a stretch of 15 kilometres, the army said in a press release.

Army personnel of the Black Cat Division posted in the area intervened, rescued the tourists in army vehicles, and shifted them to a military camp.

All the tourists were provided with accommodation, hot meals, warm clothing and critical medical support.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, who represents Arunachal West Lok Sabha constituency in Arunachal Pradesh advised tourists visiting Tawang and said that the road is extremely dangerous to drive and the temperature goes down to minus 25 degree celsius.

"Advise to tourists visiting Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh at this point of time. It is reported heavy snow fall between Baishakhi, Sela Pass and Nuranang. Pls get proper information before you move because the road is extremely dengerous to drive and temperature goes down to -25!" he tweeted.

