Army rescues woman in distress in J&K's Poonch

Jammu, Jan 28 Timely rescue by the Indian Army has saved a woman's life in J&K's Poonch district.

A defence spokesman said, "On the night of January 27, 2022, the Indian Army received a distress call from the border area village Tuglu, Noorkote in Poonch district for medical assistance to a woman, namely Rukhsana Kausher, who was in labour pain.

The Indian Army troops responded promptly. With the help of locals, the distressed woman was evacuated to the nearest road head and further to the nearest civil Hospital thereby saving her life, said the army.

