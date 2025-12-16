Army sepoy gets 3 years in jail for duping woman of Rs 1.5 lakh on pretext of job

New Delhi, Dec 16 A CBI court in Assam convicted and sentenced Vijay Kumar Gupta, a Sepoy (MT) with an Army Service Corps battalion, to three years’ imprisonment for corruption and cheating, holding him guilty of misusing his official position to dupe a civilian, an official said on Tuesday.

The court, which delivered the judgment on Monday (December 15), also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict.

The case was registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation on May 15, 2019, following a complaint lodged by a serving Brigadier.

According to the prosecution, Gupta was posted as Sepoy (MT) with 556 Army Service Corps Battalion at Siger, Mebo, Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh between 2011 and 2018, when he entered into a criminal conspiracy with unknown persons.

The court was told that Gupta cheated a woman of Rs 1.50 lakh by falsely promising to secure a government job for her son, exploiting his service credentials and access to inspire confidence in the victim.

After completion of the probe, the CBI filed a chargesheet on December 31, 2019, against Gupta and co-accused S K Pandey, a Naik.

The trial court framed charges on March 31, 2022, and examined witnesses and documentary evidence during the course of the trial.

After hearing final arguments, the court acquitted Pandey, giving him the benefit of doubt, while finding Gupta guilty of the offences proved beyond a reasonable doubt.

Accordingly, the court awarded Gupta three years’ imprisonment.

Earlier last week, a CBI court in Ahmedabad convicted and sentenced four private individuals to three years’ rigorous imprisonment each, along with a fine of Rs 50,000 per person, in a bank fraud case involving Bank of Baroda.

The convicted accused are Manojbhai B. Tanti, Pareshbhai M. Tanti, Poorva Pareshbhai Tanti and Lilavanti M. Tanti, partners of M/s P.M. Marketing, Ahmedabad.

The sentencing was pronounced on Friday, December 12.

The CBI investigation revealed that while availing the facility from Bank of Baroda, the accused deliberately suppressed the fact that M/s P.M. Marketing had already availed a cash credit facility from the State Bank of India.

