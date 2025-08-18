Army Soldier Assaulted by Employees at Bhuni Toll Plaza in Meerut; NHAI Initiates License Cancellation, Slaps Rs 20 Lakh Fine (VIDEO)

An Army soldier was allegedly assaulted by toll plaza employees at the Bhuni toll plaza in Meerut district, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday. According to the reports, police have arrested six people in connection with the incident. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has fined the toll operator Rs 20 lakh and initiated proceedings to cancel its license.

In UP's Meerut, an Army Jawan identified as Kapil, returning to the base in J&K, was brutally assaulted by toll plaza staffers after he objected to the long queue at the toll booth. The Army Jawan, was held by a pole and flogged by the miscreants. pic.twitter.com/RGWxtBvhQX — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) August 18, 2025

The soldier, identified as Kapil from Gotka village, is posted in Srinagar. He was returning from leave when the altercation occurred. According to officials, Kapil asked the toll staff to clear the way after being caught in a long queue. The argument escalated, and he was beaten.

CCTV footage led the family to file a complaint. Police said efforts are underway to identify and arrest others involved.

NHAI called the incident a "grave breach of contract" and said it condemned the behaviour. The authority said it is committed to safe and seamless travel on national highways.

NHAI has taken strict action on the incident of misbehaviour with army personnel by toll staff deployed at Bhuni Toll Plaza on Meerut-Karnal section of NH-709A on 17th August 2025. NHAI has imposed a penalty of Rs. 20 lakhs on the toll collecting agency, M/s Dharam Singh and has… pic.twitter.com/wpL2rN6Lug — NHAI (@NHAI_Official) August 18, 2025

The Indian Army’s Central Command condemned the assault in a statement on X. It said an FIR was filed under attempt to murder, unlawful assembly, and robbery provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The Army added that it had lodged a protest with NHAI and would pursue justice.