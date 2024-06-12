Army soldier injured in terrorist firing in J&K's Doda

Jammu, June 12 An army soldier was injured on Wednesday in terrorist firing in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district where an encounter is currently underway, a top police officer said.

Anand Jain, Additional Director General of Police (Jammu), said that an army soldier was injured in terrorist firing in the Chattergalla area of Doda district in the early hours of Wednesday.

"The area was immediately cordoned off and firing exchanges are now going on between the security forces and the terrorists in the area," the ADGP added.

Asked about terrorist firing on Tuesday in Seda Sohal village of Hiranagar area in Kathua district, the senior police officer said, "There were two terrorists. After they entered the village they asked for water from some houses."

"As soon as the information was received, the teams of SHO and SDPO reached the spot. One of the terrorists was killed in the exchange of fire. The search operation to nab the second terrorist is underway."

The terrorists had fired some gunshots in the Seda Sohal village after which the security forces cordoned off the village.

One local was injured in terrorist firing in the village on Tuesday.

