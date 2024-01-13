Army soldier killed during 'operational task' in J&K's Baramulla district
By IANS | Published: January 13, 2024 11:35 AM2024-01-13T11:35:50+5:302024-01-13T11:40:03+5:30
Srinagar, Jan 13 An army soldier was killed on Saturday while performing an "operational" task in Jammu and ...
Srinagar, Jan 13 An army soldier was killed on Saturday while performing an "operational" task in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district.
Official sources said that the Army soldier identified as gunner, Gurpreet Singh, was killed while performing an "operational task" in the forward area of Baramulla district.
"The soldier belonged to Gurdaspur area of Punjab," the sources said.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app