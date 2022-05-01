Army to provide residential coaching to NE students for all-India exams

Imphal, May 1 The Indian Army has started providing residential coaching to students belonging to economically weaker and underprivileged sections of northeast region to make them prepared for the all-India competitive examinations including engineering and medical entrance, Defence sources said on Saturday.

Defence spokesman Lt Col Mohit Vaishnava on Saturday said that the Indian Army, Red Shield Division has signed a tripartite MoU with corporate partner State Bank of India Foundation and training partner National Integrity and Educational Development Organization to establish "Red Shield Centre for Excellence and Wellness" to provide a year-long fully residential coaching for various competitive examinations including the NEET and JEE.

The centre would be located at Bishnupur district of Manipur.

The scheme is expected to be fully functional for the first batch of 50 students by the first week of July, Lt Col Vaishnava said.

Manipur Governor La Ganesan, GOC Red Shield Division Maj Gen Navin Sachdeva among others were present in the MoU signing ceremony on Saturday.

The GOC Red Shield Division said that Indian Army has remained at forefront in nation building and has been persistently contributing across varied fields especially towards youth empowerment.

