Army veterans remain invaluable assets to nation, says Arunachal Guv

Itanagar, Oct 26 Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General K. T. Parnaik (Retd.) reminded Army veterans that even after hanging up their uniforms, they remain invaluable assets of the nation.

Attending the Ex-Servicemen Regimental Reunion of the 2nd Regiment of Rajputana Rifles held at Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday, he urged them to continue contributing to the progress of the country and their local communities by sharing their experience, discipline and leadership.

The Governor, who was commissioned in the 2nd Rajputana Rifles of Tololing fame on March 31, 1972, which he later commanded, felicitated the Veer Naris and outstanding Ex-Servicemen for their sacrifices and contributions.

Lt. General Parnaik (Retd.) also encouraged the veterans to ensure that all their fellow Ex-Servicemen and families avail the benefits of various welfare schemes and programmes launched by the Central and state governments.

He emphasised the importance of collective responsibility in taking care of Veer Naris and their children, ensuring they receive due respect, support and opportunities for a dignified life.

During the interaction, the Governor patiently listened to the concerns and suggestions raised by the Ex-Servicemen. He suggested the formation of special committees of Rajputana Rifles Ex-Servicemen to look into issues effectively concerning veterans and Veer Naris in different parts of the country.

The Governor exhorted the Ex-Servicemen to strive forward with renewed camaraderie and a reaffirmation of the spirit of brotherhood that continues in service, in sacrifice and in nation-building to bind the Rajputana Rifles fraternity together.

The Ex-Servicemen Regimental Reunion brought together large numbers of veterans and Veer Naris from across the country to celebrate their shared legacy of courage, discipline and service to the nation.

Meanwhile, Lt. General Parnaik (Retd.) held the reins of an Infantry Brigade in the challenging environments of the Kupwara sector in Jammu and Kashmir during ‘Operation Parakram’ on the Line of Control. Later, he commanded the 17 Mountain Division in Sikkim, the Indian Military Training Team (IMTRAT) in Bhutan and 4 Corps in the Northeast.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor