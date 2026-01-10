Army’s Central Command imparts counter IED training to railway cops

Lucknow, Jan 10 The Indian Army’s Central Command conducted a Counter IED training for Railway Protection Force personnel and constables from Eastern Central Railway over two days, an official said on Saturday.

“The participants were introduced to IED mechanisms through realistic field-style training and were familiarised with modern equipment, including bomb suits, IR cameras, detection systems and specialised search equipment,” said a Central Command official in a statement.

A two-day Counter IED training was conducted by Surya Disposers for Railway Protection Force personnel at Shingara Training School, Barabanki, as part of the Disaster Management Course at Jagjivan Ram National RPF Academy, Lucknow, said the statement.

“The cadre saw participation of 43 RPF trainees, including inspectors, sub-inspectors, ASIs and constables from Eastern Central Railway divisions deployed in Bihar and Jharkhand. The training focused on prevention, mitigation and response to IED-related incidents with emphasis on the role of RPF as first responders in railway environments,” said the Central Command official in a message on social media.

The training significantly enhanced operational awareness capacity building and inter-agency coordination and was highly appreciated by all participants, he said.

Earlier, a three-day Counter IED training cadre was conducted by Surya Disposers, Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad in collaboration with Suraksha Shakha UP Police at Barabanki. Thirty personnel representing all BDDS teams across Uttar Pradesh participated, an official said in a social media message on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Central Command on Saturday extended warm greetings to all Ranks, Veterans, Families and Civilian Staff of the Army Air Defence on the occasion of Army Air Defence Corps Day.

On Friday, Air Marshal B. Manikantan, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief AOC-in-C, Central Air Command, paid a two-day visit to forward areas in the Kumaon Sector to review operational preparedness along the high-altitude Himalayan frontier, said an official.

The visit focused on assessment of air operations readiness, infrastructure resilience and coordination in demanding terrain and extreme climatic conditions, the official said in a post on social media.

During the interaction, the Air Marshal commended the troops of Panchshul Brigade for their professionalism, resilience and unwavering vigilance in safeguarding the nation’s borders.

He appreciated the seamless synergy between the IAF and ground formations, which remains critical for maintaining operational edge and rapid response capability in the sector, said the statement.

The visit reaffirmed the commitment of the IAF and Surya Command towards sustained vigilance, jointness and combat readiness, ensuring security across one of the most challenging operational environments, it said.

