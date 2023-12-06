Army's Eastern Command chief discusses situations with Manipur, Nagaland Governors, CMs

Imphal/Kohima, Dec 6 Indian Army's Eastern Command chief, Lt Gen R.P. Kalita, who is now on a four-day visit to the north-eastern states, discussed prevailing situations with the Governor and Chief Ministers of Manipur and Nagaland.

Defence sources said that the Lt Gen Kalita reached Manipur on Wednesday and interacted with the Governor Anusuiya Uikey and Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

He was accompanied by the Spear Corps Commander.

“During the meetings, the GOC-in-C discussed the current security scenario in Manipur and various aspects related to strengthening cooperation and ensuring security for the people of the state,” a defence spokesman said.

Lt Gen Kalita earlier visited the Spear Corps headquarters at Dimapur in Nagaland reviewed the operational preparedness of the formation and inaugurated a Computed Tomography (CT) Scan facility at the Military Hospital at Rangapahar Military Station which would benefit soldiers, families and civilians in providing critical health care.

He also inaugurated a state-of-the-art Basketball Court at Vidya Bhavan Higher Secondary School at Dimapur, constructed by the Indian Army under Operation Sadbhavna. He also shared the stage with Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and other guests while inaugurating a Guesthouse at the Old Boys Association Sainik School at Chumukedima.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor