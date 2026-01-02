Army’s Kharga Corps: Lt Gen Rajesh Pushkar praises all ranks for role in Op Sindoor

New Delhi, Jan 2 General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Kharga Corps, Lt Gen Rajesh Pushkar, AVSM, VSM, complimented all ranks for their utmost professionalism and operational agility displayed during Operation Sindoor, an official said on Friday.

He also conducted an extensive evaluation of the operational readiness of Deep Strikers and lauded the formation for its enhanced preparedness levels and technological absorption, in execution of all Operational tasks.

An official of the Western Command of the Indian Army, in a message on social media, shared details of the review conducted by Lt Gen Pushkar.

Meanwhile, the 11th Gorkha Rifles commemorates its 79th Raising Day, celebrating a glorious legacy of unmatched bravery, discipline and devotion to duty, said an official of the Central Command of the Indian Army.

“The first Regiment raised after Independence, with 3/11 GR being the first battalion raised in Free India, the Regiment has stood as a symbol of courage and steadfast commitment to the Nation,” said the official in a social media post.

“From historic battlefields to modern challenges, the Gorkha warriors have always exemplified honour, sacrifice and professionalism, carrying forward a proud martial tradition that inspires generations. With deep respect, we salute the indomitable spirit, valour and selfless service of the warriors of 11 GR who continue to guard the Nation with pride,” said the statement from the Central Command.

At the Southern Command of Indian Army, Maj Gen Vikas Lal assumed command as General Officer Commanding, Pashchim Madhya Pradesh Sub Area, in a solemn ceremony, paying homage to the brave hearts who made the supreme sacrifice for the nation, an official said on social media.

“On assuming command, he urged all ranks to remain operationally ready, strengthen logistics and #HADR coordination with civil agencies, and uphold the Army’s enduring commitment to Ex-Servicemen, Veterans, Veer Naris and their families,” said the official.

At the Central Command’s headquarters on Thursday, Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta, GOC-in-C interacted with troops and commended their professionalism, steadfast dedication and unwavering commitment to the Nation, an official said in a social media statement.

“The interaction reflected camaraderie, mission focus and pride in uniform, hallmarks of the timeless ethos of soldiering. Sharing his New Year message, the Army Commander called upon all ranks to step into 2026 with renewed resolve, clarity of purpose and unflinching determination, upholding the highest standards of discipline, integrity and excellence,” said the official.

Lt Gen Sengupta expressed deep confidence in the capability, spirit and resilience of every soldier under command.

“As we move ahead, may the year bring strength, good health and success to all ranks who continue to safeguard the Nation with honour and pride,” he said.

