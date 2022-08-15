Army's Northern Command pays homage to bravehearts on I-Day

Srinagar, Aug 15 A solemn wreath laying ceremony at the Dhruva War Memorial marked the Independence Day celebrations at the headquarters of the Northern Command Udhampur, the Army said on Monday.

"The officers and men of Udhampur military garrison paid homage to gallant fallen heroes and their supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. A befitting tribute was paid by laying of wreaths by Major General S.S. Patil, GOC 71 Sub Area and Veterans," the Army said.

The War Memorial is an insignia of Indian Army's dedication and commitment towards the sovereignty and independence of the nation.

"To commemorate 75 years of Independence and "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" Dhruva War Memorial has been adorned w.e.f. 11-17 Aug '22 to emphasize upon the citizens about the cost of Independence and motivation to do better for the nation," the Army said.

