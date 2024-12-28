Army's swift action rescues stranded tourists amid heavy snowfall in Kashmir: Official

Srinagar, Dec 28 The Army on Saturday said that it has launched a Human Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operation in Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district following unprecedented heavy snowfall.

The snowfall rendered the road to Tangmarg impassable, stranding numerous tourists.

Responding promptly to an SOS from the civil administration regarding tourists stranded, the Indian Army undertook a swift action.

"The rescue mission, led by the Indian Army, aimed to evacuate the stranded tourists and provided immediate aid and relief," the statement said.

"Demonstrating efficiency and commitment, the operation successfully rescued 68 civilians, including 30 women, 30 men, and 8 children. The operation, initiated at 1900 hours, showcased exemplary coordination between Indian Army and Gulmarg Development Authority (GDA)."

The rescued individuals were provided with shelter and meals at the Gulmarg Army base.

They remained there until the road was cleared and deemed safe for further travel.

"This prompt and compassionate response earned immense appreciation from the tourists and local authorities," the statement added.

"Indian Army’s unwavering commitment, professionalism, and efficiency in the face of adversity highlighted their dedication to public welfare. The operation stands as a testament to the Army’s readiness to protect and serve, even in the harshest conditions. The Indian Army is ever committed for the welfare of the citizens."

Besides army, the police have also been in the forefront of rescue operations. On Saturday in view of the snowfall, J&K Police extended helping hands to the people by evacuating ailing patients and rescuing hundreds of stranded passenger vehicles during the ongoing snowfall across the Kashmir valley.

Police said in Anantnag, a distress call was received which reported that a vehicle carrying four tourists traveling from the National Highway via Dalwach to Dooru had stuck in the heavy snow leaving the passengers stranded in extreme weather conditions.

A police team of Police Station Dooru rushed and rescued all four tourists and safely evacuated them to a secure location.

Moreover, police facilitated the emergency evacuation of a female patient from Bragam Dooru to Sub-District Hospital (SDH) Dooru in a police vehicle. The patient, who had recently undergone surgery, experienced severe pain and required immediate medical attention.

Upon receiving the distress call, police acted swiftly, arranging transportation and ensuring the patient was safely shifted to the hospital without delay.

Police in Budgam rescued tourists stranded in Doodhpathri and helped patients, commuters and tourists who were stuck on roads at different places across the district especially in far flung areas.

In Pulwama, a distress call was received, reporting that a group of people along with a deceased body were stranded at Wahibugh while enroute to Qazipora Budgam. Acting swiftly, police ensured the dead body was carried on foot to Qazipora, enabling the bereaved family to perform the final rites.

In another incident early Saturday morning, two women in need of emergency medical attention were rescued near Turkawagan Bridge. Braving adverse weather conditions, police transported the patients to District Hospital Pulwama, where they received the medical treatment.

In Ganderbal, the police extended assistance to tourists, commuters and patients stranded in the snow at various locations across the district.

