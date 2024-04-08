Arnab Chattopadhyay new Joint CEO of West Bengal

Kolkata, April 8 Arnab Chattopadhyay has been appointed as the new Joint Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal, an official announcement said on Monday.

Chattopadhyay replaces Rahul Nath, who was removed from the post earlier this month by the Election Commission as he had completed six years in that post. There were also complaints of bias against Nath by the opposition leaders, especially the Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari.

Chattopadhyay is a 2000 batch West Bengal Civil Service (WBCS) officer and currently, he was posted as the Joint Secretary, School Education Department.

Recently, the Election Commission removed Additional CEO Amit Roy Chaudhury, replacing him with Dibyendu Das, who was posted as a Director in the state Transport Department.

