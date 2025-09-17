ARO Narangi conducts outreach programme for AROHAN scheme students, briefs them on 'Op Sindoor'

New Delhi, Sep 17 In a concerted effort to motivate and inform the youth about career opportunities in the Indian military, the Army Recruiting Office (ARO), Guwahati under the aegis of Zonal Recruiting Office (ZRO) Shillong, conducted a comprehensive outreach programme at Brahmaputra Hall in Narangi Cantonment.

The event was specially organised for students from the districts of Golaghat, Darrang, and Hailakandi, currently enrolled under the AROHAN scheme of the Assam State Government.

A total of 367 students participated in the event, which comprised a Motivational Lecture and an informative session on 'Operation Sindoor'.

“The highlight of the programme was the detailed briefing on 'Operation Sindoor', aimed at familiarising the students with the operational strength, strategic decisiveness, and resilience of the Indian Armed Forces,” said PRO Defence.

“The session served not only to educate but also to instill a deep sense of patriotism and pride among the attendees,” he added.

The motivational lecture provided a realistic and inspiring insight into life in the Armed Forces.

It covered the diverse career avenues available in the Army and the values of discipline, leadership, and service to the nation that define a soldier’s life.

An interactive format ensured direct engagement between the students and the ARO Narangi team, allowing the participants to raise queries and gain clarity about the recruitment process, eligibility, and lifestyle associated with Defence services.

The event was effectively conducted by the Director and team from ARO Narangi, who ensured smooth coordination and meaningful interaction throughout the programme.

Such outreach activities are a testament to the Indian Army’s commitment to connecting with the youth, nurturing national spirit, and guiding future generations toward honourable service in the nation’s Defence.

It is worthy to note here that AROHAN is a Mentor-Mentee programme for meritorious students of Secondary classes of government schools envisioned by the Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma.

AROHAN is a programme – about taking everyone along, about handholding and support, about giving back to society.

