Around 150 people from West Bengal have taken refuge in Assam after violence: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Jorhat (Assam) [India], July 12 : Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that around 150 people from West Bengal have sought refuge in Assam following violence in the state in connection with the panchayat elections.

"Around 150 people from West Bengal have come as refugees to Assam. They said that they have come because of the fear of violence in the panchayat elections. We have provided them with accommodation, food and medical facilities. Around 133 people are currently staying in relief camps," CM Sarma said.

Earlier on Tuesday, CM Sarma informed that 133 individuals who feared for their lives sought refuge in Assam's Dhubri district.

"Yesterday, 133 individuals who feared for their lives due to violence in the panchayat election in West Bengal sought refuge in Dhubri District of Assam. We have provided them shelter in a relief camp, food, and medical assistance," CM Sarma shared in a tweet.

On Sunday, the West Bengal State Election Commission said the Police have confirmed 10 deaths in poll-related violence across the state.

The West Bengal State Election Commission stated that the police confirmed 10 deaths in the poll-related violence on Saturday that broke out in several parts of West Bengal on the day of the Panchayat Polls.

"Police have confirmed 10 deaths in poll-related violence," said the West Bengal State Election Commission on Panchayat polls.

Violence broke out in West Bengal ahead of the Gram Panchayat elections which were previously to be held on July 8. However, the voting day was marred with widespread violence, looting of ballots papers and rigging.

There were reports of booth capturing, and assault of presiding officers from several districts such as Murshidabad, Cooch Behar, Malda, South 24 Parganas, North Dinajpur and Nadia.

Reports of ballot boxes being set on fire and clashes between political parties in different locations also emerged.

As a result, the State Election Commission announced the re-polling of the Panchayat election on July 10. So, it concluded on Monday and the counting was carried out on Tuesday, July 11.

The Trinamool Congress won 28,985 and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bagged 7,764 seats while Congress has secured 2,022 seats so far.

TMC was leading on 1,540 panchayat seats while BJP was leading on 417, according to the State Election Commission (SEC) as of 10.30 pm on Tuesday.

West Bengal has 3,341 gram panchayats and the number of village panchayat election centres is 58,594. There are 63,239 seats at the Gram Panchayat level, 9730 at Panchayat Samiti and 928 at the Zila Parishad level. The counting of votes will be held on July 11.

In 2018, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) won uncontested, 34 per cent of the seats in panchayat elections, which also saw various instances of violence.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor