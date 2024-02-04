Arranging toys for those who want to play games: Samrat Choudhary

Patna, Feb 4 Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Sunday slammed Tejashwi Yadav, saying that the BJP is arranging toys for those people who want to play games.

“The son of Lalu Prasad said that Khela (game) will take place in Bihar. We will give them Khilona (toys) to play with. We are arranging toys for those who want to play games,” Choudhary said.

Soon after the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar took oath as Chief Minister for the 9th time with help of NDA, Tejashwi Yadav said "Khela Abhi Baki Hai".

Choudhary -- who met Home Minister Amit Shah a few days ago -- said that investigation will be opened against all those who are involved in the illegal business of sand, liquor and land scams.

“We will open all the files. We will initiate action against those who have become contractors of sand and liquor business during the Mahagathbandhan government,” Choudhary said.

He said that the BJP government is committed to give jobs to the aspiring students and establish law and order in Bihar.

