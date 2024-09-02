Arrested ex-RPSC member apologises for 'slapping' gesture to lawyer

Jaipur, Sep 2 Former member of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), Ramu Ram Raika, who was arrested on Sunday night in the SI recruitment paper leak case, apologised to an advocate on Monday after the lawyer fraternity created a ruckus inside the court premises protesting against Raika's slapping gesture which he showed to an advocate.

Raeka was being presented in the court when the lawyers started protesting against his behaviour which they termed 'indecent'.

According to advocate Vikas Sharma, "Raika was being presented in the court while the judge was busy hearing other cases. In between, I told him that you should be ashamed of your deed because you played with the future of lakhs of youth."

"Reacting to my words, Raika raised his hand in an attempt to slap me and said 'run away or else will slap you'," Sharma claimed

Soon after, the lawyers started protesting against Raika's gesture and they were placated only after the latter extended an apology to Sharma.

Police officers and bar association members had to intervene to bring the situation under control.

Meanwhile, the court sent Raika to six-day police remand.

Raika was arrested late on Sunday night, and the Special Operation Group (SOG) probing the matter interrogated him before producing him in the court on Monday.

On Sunday morning, SOG arrested five trainee SIs from the Rajasthan Police Academy, including Reeka's daughter and son. All of them have been sent to six-day police remand.

Till date, 42 trainee SIs have been arrested along with 30 others for their alleged involvement with the paper leak gang.

