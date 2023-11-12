Arrested minister’s men often made me sign on black paper: Mallick’s attendant

Kolkata, Nov 12 Ramswarup Sharma, the personal attendant at the residence Jyotipriya Mallick, the West Bengal minister arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the multi-crore ration distribution case in the state, on Saturday made an explosive statement that he was often made to sign on blank paper by the associates of the arrested person.

“Some people made me sign on blank paper claiming that those were the instructions of my boss. Since the instructions were from the boss...,” Sharma told mediapersons while coming out of the ED office in Kolkata.

When specifically asked by the mediapersons, Sharma clearly said that he was speaking about the minister only. He also informed that he has informed about the matter to the ED as well.

Although he denied knowledge of the reasons why he was made to sign the blank papers, his submissions are important considering the information collected by the central agency that Sharma was also made a director in one of the 10 shell corporate entities whose names have surfaced in relation to the ration distribution case.

The ED has also learnt that besides working as a personal attendant at the minister’s residence, Sharma also worked as a contractual staff with the state food & supplies department and Mallick, as the erstwhile state food & supplies minister, arranged for that.

On Saturday, Sharma also said that although he has no information about the company where he was made a director, he purchased a small residential flat at Kestopur on the northern outskirts of Kolkata, which he purchased taking a loan from the arrested minister.

“I purchased the flat before the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020 and for that purpose I took a loan from my boss. I have already paid back around Rs 5,00,000 of the total loan amount,” he said.

