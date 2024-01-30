Arresting the mastermind of attack on ED staff is police’s obligation: Bengal Guv

Kolkata, Jan 30 West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose on Tuesday reminded the West Bengal Police that arresting Sheikh Shahjahan, the accused mastermind behind the attack on ED and CAPF officials on January 5, is their “obligation” and “sheer promises” will not be enough.

“Arresting an accused should not be limited to promises made in the matter. That is rather the obligation,” the Governor told mediapersons after attending an official programme at Barrackpore in North 24 Parganas district on Tuesday.

At the same time, he also suggested being patient in the matter.

“The law is taking its own course. A hunt is on to track and arrest the accused. I think the accused will be in custody as per legal provisions. I am requesting all to have patience,” the Governor said.

The Governor’s comment is perceived to be significant considering that Shahjahan’s counsel on Tuesday approached a special PMLA court in Kolkata seeking anticipatory bail for his client.

Since the affidavit filed in the matter contains the signature of the accused, questions are being raised why the police are unable to track him when his counsel managed to meet him to get his signature on the affidavit.

On the day of the attack on ED and CAPF personnel, the Governor had said that he will take appropriate action as per constitutional provisions against the attackers.

He had also issued a note of caution to the state government to be ready to face the consequences if the latter fails to fulfil its constitutional responsibilities.

“The state government should take the responsibility in preventing such barbaric acts. The state government should understand the ground-level realities or else it should be ready to face the consequences,” the Governor had said.

