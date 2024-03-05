Arrests Over Pro-Pak Slogans: No Question of Embarrassment to Govt, Says K’taka Home Minister

Bengaluru, March 5 Karnataka Home Minister, Dr G Parameshwara, stated on Tuesday that there was no question of embarrassment to the state government in connection with the arrest of three persons in the pro-Pakistan slogan-raising case.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Home Minister Parameshwara maintained, “What is there for the Congress government to be embarrassed about in the case? We can’t arrest anyone just like that. The arrests were made on the basis of the report by the Forensic Science Laboratory.”

“The investigations will reveal whether more than these three persons were involved. The BJP is an Opposition party, they will keep on making statements and allegations one after the other. We had stated that as soon as we get the FSL report, we will take action and likewise the arrests were made,” Home Minister Parameshwara stated.

“We can’t make arrests just because the BJP is demanding it. Further action will be taken after ascertaining why they raised the slogans,” he explained.

“The arrests were made for raising pro-Pakistan slogans. The FSL report does not specifically mention who raised the slogans. Our government had not tutored them to raise slogans. If there is any lapse by the police, action will be initiated against them as well,” he stated.

“BJP workers had raised pro-Pakistan slogans in the Mandya District of the state. The police will take action there as well,” he stated.

In a big development, the Karnataka police arrested three persons in connection with the alleged raising of pro-Pakistan slogans in the Assembly premises by the supporters of Congress leader Naseer Hussain, following his election to the Rajya Sabha recently.

Mohammad Nashipudi from

Nashipudi a chilli trader from Byadagi town was eyeing a Lok Sabha ticket from the Haveri seat. Ahmad is a local Congress worker, from the Jayamahal area of Bengaluru, while Iltaz hailed from the Kishanganj area of New Delhi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor