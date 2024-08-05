Article 370 Abrogation Anniversary: Jammu and Kashmir Security Forces on High Alert, Convoy Movement Restricted

In preparation for the fifth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, Jammu and Kashmir's security grid has been placed on high alert. Authorities have issued directives to all security forces to avoid convoy movements on Monday, August 5. In a communication to security agencies, the police have recommended observing a "dry day," prohibiting any convoy activity on this date.

The advisory also said there should be no movement of convoys of Amarnath pilgrims between various base camps. However, agencies responsible for road opening duties for Amarnath yatra routes and the national highway are instructed to maintain active deployment. On August 5, 2019, the Centre revoked Article 370 of the Constitution, which had granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir within the Indian Union.

The Centre also introduced the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, which split the former state into two union territories: Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir. While most political parties in Jammu and Kashmir criticize the revocation of Article 370, the BJP plans to hold events across the union territory to commemorate the anniversary. The abrogation of the special constitutional provision was a longstanding election promise of the party. The advisory for the fifth anniversary has been issued as security agencies apprehend possibility of terror attacks on this day.

