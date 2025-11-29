Article 370 abrogation completed Patel’s unifying vision: JP Nadda

New Delhi, Nov 29 Addressing the Sardar Gatha as part of the ‘Sardar @150 Unity March’ in Vadodara on Saturday, Union Minister J.P. Nadda paid a strong tribute to Vallabhbhai Patel, calling him “the architect of modern India” and asserting that the India seen today is rooted in Patel’s nation-building efforts.

Nadda said that while Sardar Patel is widely remembered as a national icon, his greatest contribution was ‘uniting’ the country.

“He accomplished the task of turning the vision of our ancient civilisation into reality within two years. Patel laid the foundation of Viksit Bharat,” he said.

Highlighting Patel’s personal sacrifices, Nadda recalled that although Patel was a successful barrister in Ahmedabad, he gave up a comfortable life at Mahatma Gandhi’s call.

“His entire life was dedicated to public welfare. Whether it was a movement or a satyagraha, he always stood with the farmers,” Nadda said, adding that Patel’s moral strength and administrative ability made him central to the freedom struggle.

Nadda emphasised Patel’s historic role in integrating 562 princely states after Independence, describing it as an extraordinary achievement.

“This was no small event. Whether through dialogue, persuasion or decisive action, Patel ensured the states joined India,” he said.

Contrasting Patel’s approach with Jawaharlal Nehru’s handling of Jammu & Kashmir, Nadda repeated the BJP’s long-standing criticism.

He said Nehru’s decision on Kashmir led to Article 370, which became a “festering sore” for national unity. “Patel had even convinced Maharaja Hari Singh to join India, but Nehru created the obstacle of Article 370,” he claimed.

Nadda added that the BJP government had fulfilled Patel’s uncompleted mission by scrapping Article 370.

“It was the willpower of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the strategy of Home Minister Amit Shah that removed Article 370 on August 5, 2020, truly integrating Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

“The India we talk about today, a strong, united, Viksit Bharat, is possible only because of Vallabhbhai Patel,” he said.

