Article 370 Abrogation Was ‘Political Decision’, Says Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal remarked that the abrogation of Article 370 was a "political decision" and argued that it was unnecessary considering that 99 percent of India's laws were already applicable in Kashmir.

Sibal additionally commented that he foresees no likelihood of assembly elections taking place in Kashmir unless there's a significant alteration in the outcomes, seemingly alluding to the potential victory of the INDIA bloc on June 4. He also said Kashmir is not an India-Pakistan issue anymore but one that is between our government and the people of Kashmir.

Addressing the audience at the book launch event for 'Covert: The Psychology of War and Peace' by A. S. Dulat, Asad Durrani, and Neil K. Aggarwal, Sibal remarked that following the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, a decisive course of action was set in motion.

Actually you did not need to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution for the simple reason that 99 per cent of the laws of India were already applicable in Kashmir, they were already in operation in Kashmir, said the noted lawyer who had argued in the Supreme Court against the scrapping of the controversial provision that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

So there was no need to abrogate Article 370 but the reason why they abrogated Article 370 was nothing to do with laws, it is something to do with your political decision, Sibal, who is an Independent Rajya Sabha MP, said. "You (government) want to tell the people of this country 'See, we did it'," Sibal said. What impact that has on the psyche of Kashmir is perhaps one will have to look into in the next book, Sibal said to the authors.