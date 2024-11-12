Article 371 (A) continues to protect Nagaland’s customs: CM Rio

Kohima, Nov 12 Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Tuesday said that the Inner Line Permit system, established by the British in 1873 and Article 371 (A) of the Indian Constitution continue to protect the state’s customs, including land ownership and resource rights, are central to state’s identity.

Addressing the North-East Regional Civil Services Conference, the Chief emphasised the importance of unity among the northeastern states and recognised the crucial role of civil servants in addressing the unique challenges faced by the region.

He praised the resilience and dedication of the officers, stating, “Your presence here symbolises the unity and resilience of our northeastern states. Our state, like others in the region, has unique challenges and a rich cultural heritage, with 17 recognised tribes and many sub-tribes.

This diversity is a source of strength but also adds complexity to governance.”

Rio emphasised the distinct identity and governance structures of Nagaland, highlighting its rich cultural heritage with 17 recognized tribes and numerous sub-tribes.

“Our diversity is our strength,” he said, adding that yet, it also adds complexity to governance.

The Chief Minister also highlighted Nagaland’s unique governance model, which operates under a Village Council system exempt from the Panchayati Raj Act.

“This system allows us to preserve our tradition of consensus-based governance,” he explained, adding that it fosters unity and transparency by avoiding the divisions that can arise from competitive elections.

Rio praised the role of civil servants in implementing this model, as they connect government initiatives to local communities and address grassroots issues.

Addressing a pressing concern, the Chief Minister pointed to the shortage of IAS officers in the state and advocated for expanding opportunities for state civil service officers to join the IAS.

“Our state civil service officers, deeply rooted in the local culture, are uniquely qualified to serve the needs of Nagaland. Increasing their representation in the IAS would strengthen our administrative capacity and improve governance outcomes,” he said.

Rio also expressed hope that the conference would provide a valuable platform for addressing the region’s common issues, from administrative bottlenecks to socio-economic challenges.

“The North East Regional Civil Services Conference offers us an opportunity to share ideas, learn from one another, and work towards solutions that can benefit all northeastern states,” he noted.

