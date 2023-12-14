Artists from six countries to perform at Ramotsav

Ayodhya (UP), Dec 14 Artistes and performers from at least six countries have been invited to showcase various events from the epic Ramayana at the Ramotsav that will be held in Ayodhya ahead of the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple.

The Yogi Adityanath government is planning to hold a series of Ram Leela acts across various locations of the temple town before January 22.

Artistes and troupes from Cambodia, Thailand, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Singapore and Nepal have been approached by the state authorities. Moreover, plans are also on to include more countries where Lord Rama is revered.

In addition to the international artists, performers from Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Karnataka, Sikkim, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh and Chandigarh have been invited to perform at art and dance shows to be held for tourists who would be visiting the temple town during the Ramtosav period.

Officials said that from January 16, several activities and events to celebrate the homecoming of Lord Ram would be organised in the temple town.

Elaborate arrangements are also being made at the Tulsi Bhawan memorial to entertain visitors during their spiritual, cultural and religious pilgrimage to the Ram temple and Ayodhya city.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has left no stone unturned to give a new identity to Ayodhya.

A special budget has been sanctioned by the government to enrich the experience of visitors through cultural and musical programmes during Ramotsav. Some venues that are being decked up for the events include Ram Katha park, Bhajan Sandhya sthal, Tulsi garden and Tulsi Smarak building.

