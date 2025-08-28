Arun Bharti slams Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav over ‘abusive’ remarks against PM Modi, his mother

Patna, Aug 28 After derogatory remarks were allegedly raised against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother during the ongoing Voters Adhikar Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) MP Arun Bharti strongly condemned the incident on Thursday.

Arun Bharti alleged that the remarks reflect the character of the opposition alliance in Bihar.

“The Mahagathbandhan government is not even in power in Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav has not become the Chief Minister, and still they are using abusive words for the Prime Minister and his late mother. Imagine what they would do if they came to power,” Bharti told IANS.

He further claimed: “They have a tradition of using abusive words and indulging in fights. This is their history of Jungle Raj.”

The LJP MP also recalled the Lok Sabha election campaign in Jamui last year.

“During the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Jamui, where Tejashwi Yadav and a woman candidate were present, they used derogatory remarks against our leader, Chirag Paswan and his mother. When they fail to mislead the public with confusion, they resort to abusive language,” Bharti alleged.

According to reports, the controversial slogans were allegedly raised by supporters of the Grand Alliance during the Darbhanga leg of the Voters Adhikar Yatra.

The remarks have sparked a sharp political backlash, with NDA leaders accusing the INDIA bloc of lowering the standard of political discourse.

Bharti concluded that it was futile to expect political integrity from the leaders of Jungle Raj.

Amid ongoing discussions within the NDA alliance over seat-sharing for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, Arun Bharti said that talks are progressing and his party expects to get a respectable share of seats.

“The talks with our alliance partners are currently underway, and we are hopeful of getting respectable seats in the elections,” Bharti said while talking to IANS.

Recalling LJP’s past performance, Bharti pointed out that the party had never contested alongside JDU in Assembly polls since its formation by late Ram Vilas Paswan in 2000.

“In 2015, LJP was part of NDA and contested on 43 seats in Bihar. In 2020, we contested 137 seats independently. It is my personal opinion that if anything between these two figures comes to us in the seat-sharing arrangement, we would consider it respectable,” he stated.

Bharti emphasised that no final decision has been taken yet.

“As of now, the talks within NDA are still underway. The official announcement regarding seat distribution will only be made after a decisive conclusion is reached,” he clarified.

The LJP (Ram Vilas), led by Chirag Paswan, is a key NDA constituent in Bihar, and its seat allocation is being closely watched ahead of the elections.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor