Arun Govil slams Humayun Kabir, calls his actions ‘anti-national’

Meerut, Dec 6 BJP MP Arun Govil has come down heavily on suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir for laying the foundation stone of a Babri Masjid structure on Saturday.

The MP said Kabir’s actions are “against the nation” and “completely unacceptable.”

The BJP MP's remarks came after Kabir laid the foundation stone for a Babri Masjid in Murshidabad on Saturday.

During the ceremony, suspended TMC MLA Kabir said, “In 2024, I announced that I would soon inaugurate a Babri Masjid in Beldanga, Murshidabad. Today, on December 6, the anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition, we are present here in Murshidabad.”

Speaking to IANS, Arun Govil said Kabir’s own party had suspended him for his statement, which “clearly shows how wrong and irresponsible it was.”

He added, “Whatever plans he is making are against the country. He is completely anti-national. Such actions can disturb peace; he should not do this. The act deserves the strongest condemnation.”

The BJP MP also said he had demanded the installation of CCTV cameras in mosques and madrasas.

“I have made this demand with good intentions and purely for security reasons. CCTV cameras should be installed at all public and community places,” he said.

Reacting to Humayun Kabir laying the foundation stone, Union Minister of State Nityanand Rai said Kabir’s actions were inappropriate.

“There is no opposition to mosques in this country. But if an invader who attacked India, destroyed the idols of Hindu deities, and demolished our sacred temples — the Mughal emperor Babur — builds a mosque in his name, then the intention is questionable, and the act is not right. Mosques are acceptable, but constructing one in Babur’s name is not appropriate.”

Earlier, after laying the foundation stone for the proposed mosque in Murshidabad on Saturday afternoon, Humayun Kabir had claimed that a budget of Rs 300 crore is ready for setting up the Babri Mosque at Beldanga in minority-dominated Murshidabad district, which will be on the lines of the original structure at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, which was demolished on December 6, 1992.

He also claimed that even the Calcutta High Court, on Friday, had endorsed that he was doing nothing wrong or unconstitutional by announcing the setting up of a mosque at Beldanga or laying the foundation stone.

