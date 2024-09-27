Arun Kumar Sarangi Appointed Chairman of Odisha Public Service Commission

Former acting Director General of Police Arun Kumar Sarangi has been appointed chairman of the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC), according to a notification issued on Friday.

Sarangi, an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the 1990 batch, previously served as Special DGP (Training) and Director of the Biiu Patnaik State Police Academy in his last role.

“The Governor of Odisha has been pleased to appoint Arun Kumar Sarangi, IPS, Special Director General of Police (Training) and Director, Biiu Patnaik State Police Academy, Odisha, as Chairman of the Odisha Public Service Commission for a term of six years from the date he enters upon his office or until he attains the age of sixty-two years, whichever is earlier,” the notification stated.

The notification also mentioned that Sarangi's service conditions as chairman of the OPSC will be regulated in accordance with the Odisha Public Service Commission (Conditions of Service) Regulations, 1952.

Sarangi served as acting DGP from December 31, 2023, until August 16, when YB Khurania was appointed to the position.