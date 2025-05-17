Arun Yogiraj hails BAPS Mandir in Abu Dhabi as global tribute to Indian culture

Abu Dhabi (UAE), May 17 Arun Yogiraj, the acclaimed sculptor of the divine Shri Ram Lalla idol at the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya, recently visited the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi. His visit was marked by reverence and deep spiritual emotion.

Overwhelmed by the temple’s architectural grandeur and sanctity, Yogiraj said, “I am speechless. This is not just a temple, but a divine sculpture -- carved with devotion, envisioned with faith, and brought to life with love. To witness such exquisite artistry and devotion in a foreign land is profoundly moving.”

Reflecting on his lifelong commitment to preserving India’s sculptural traditions, he added, “Seeing this magnificent mandir in Abu Dhabi fills me with pride and gratitude. It will inspire generations -- not just as a place of worship, but as a symbol of global harmony and unity.”

The BAPS Hindu Mandir stands as a landmark of faith and culture -- the first traditional stone temple in the Middle East, dedicated to values of tolerance, peace, and interfaith harmony.

Crafted by over 2,000 skilled Indian artisans following the ancient Hindu shilp-shastras, the temple was built without the use of steel or concrete. The land was graciously donated by the UAE government, reflecting the strong and enduring ties between India and the UAE.

Constructed under the spiritual guidance of His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj by the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, the temple features seven intricately carved sanctums that vividly portray timeless Hindu scriptures and legends.

The sprawling campus also includes a cultural centre, library, vegetarian food court, auditorium, and an immersive exhibition hall.

Inaugurated in February 2024 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior UAE dignitaries, the BAPS Mandir now stands as a global beacon of peace, spirituality, and Indian heritage.

Arun Yogiraj’s heartfelt reflections on the temple underscore its artistic and cultural significance.

The tribute -- coming from one of India’s foremost sculptors -- highlights the BAPS Hindu Mandir’s growing stature as a global symbol of devotion and craftsmanship.

