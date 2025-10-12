Arunachal: 20-day joint civil-military trek to Athupopu begins

New Delhi, Oct 12 A joint civil–military trek to Athupopu was flagged off on Sunday from Anini Military Garrison in Dibang Valley, spanning an ambitious 20 days, across the breathtaking terrain of Arunachal Pradesh.

This unique expedition celebrates unity and adventure in the forward areas, fostering deeper civil–military integration and the spirit of collective faith.

Athupopu, nestled 3,500 metres high near the India-China border, is revered by the Idu Mishmi tribe as a sacred site -- a mythical gateway for departed souls journeying to eternity.

The trek reflects the profound spiritual and cultural heritage of the region, amplifying the significance of outreach and harmony in India's remote borderlands.

This enduring partnership stands as a testament to nation-building efforts and the resilient bonds that flourish between the Army and the people of Dibang Valley.

"This enduring partnership stands as a testament to nation-building efforts and the resilient bonds that flourish between the Army and the people of Dibang Valley," said Lieutenant Colonel Mahendra Rawat, PRO Defence Guwahati.

Notably, Maliney is the last motorable village in Dibang Valley district, which is at a distance of about 200 km from Roing, the district headquarters of Lower Dibang Valley.

There are lots of tales, mythological beliefs associated with the hills and places on the way to Athupopu, which enthrals anyone.

This will be the fourth edition of this joint civil-military trek expedition. The last expedition took place in 2023.

“Glad that the third edition of the Joint civil-military religious and adventure trek to the revered religious site in Dibang Valley is being launched in the second week of September. Facilitated by the Dao Division, Spearcorps of the Indian Army, the trek is organised in collaboration with the district administration and tourism department, to strengthen civil-military bonhomie," Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said in 2023.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor