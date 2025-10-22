Arunachal: Army, ITBP organise cycle rally to promote ‘Fit India’ initiative

New Delhi, Oct 22 As part of the Fit India initiative, the Indian Army, in coordination with ITBP, successfully organised a 20 km joint cycling rally at Aalo, West Siang, in Arunachal Pradesh.

The rally was conducted on October 21. According to PRO Defence, the event highlighted the synergy, interoperability and operational camaraderie between the two forces while promoting physical fitness and endurance among service personnel.

Notably, the rally saw participation from Army and ITBP officers, Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs) and other ranks, who traversed the challenging 20 km route together.

"This joint activity reinforced coordination, teamwork and mutual understanding between the two forces, strengthening Jointness and esprit de corps," said PRO Defence.

Similarly, medical, logistical and safety arrangements were efficiently managed by the Indian Army, ensuring smooth conduct of the event.

The initiative aligns with the objectives of Fit India, emphasising wellness, discipline and the importance of physical readiness in operational effectiveness.

The joint cycling rally at Aalo stands as a model for inter-agency collaboration, demonstrating how combined efforts in non-combat activities enhance coordination, interoperability and professional bonding between security forces, while simultaneously fostering a culture of fitness, endurance and operational preparedness.

Earlier this month, the national capital witnessed an energetic and inspiring celebration of World Teachers’ Day, with the ‘Fit India Sundays on Cycle – Special Edition’ event taking place at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium.

The event saw enthusiastic participation from teachers, students, and citizens, with the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, leading the celebrations as the chief guest.

Organised under the flagship Fit India Movement, the Sunday on Cycle initiative has evolved into a nationwide campaign promoting fitness, sustainability, and community engagement.

The October 5 edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle paid a heartfelt tribute to teachers, recognising their role in inspiring future champions while also promoting the Fit India motto of “Ek Ghanta Roz, Khel Ke Saath (One Hour Daily with Sports)".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor