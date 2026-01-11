Arunachal: Army organises eco-tourism exposure tour for students to border areas

Itanagar, Jan 11 To promote practical learning in the eco-tourism sector and develop livelihood-oriented skills among college students from Arunachal Pradesh’s border areas, the Army has organised an exposure tour to West Bengal, which is currently underway, officials said on Sunday.

Defence spokesman Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said that under the aegis of local military authorities, a skill development eco-tourism exposure tour is being conducted as part of ‘Operation Sadbhavna’ to enhance practical learning and livelihood-oriented skills among youths and students of Arunachal Pradesh.

A team comprising 30 students of NEFTU College at Aalo in West Siang district, along with two faculty members, was flagged off from Aalo on January 5 for an educational exposure programme to the hill destinations of Darjeeling and Kalimpong in West Bengal.

According to Lt Col Rawat, during the Darjeeling leg, the participants gained first-hand insights into the planning and execution of sustainable eco-tourism in a fragile mountain ecosystem.

The 11-day itinerary included visits to key heritage and eco-tourism sites such as Batasia Loop War Memorial, Ghoom Monastery, Himalayan Mountaineering Institute, Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park, Tiger Hill, and the Happy Valley Tea Estate to understand tea tourism.

The team also interacted with district tourism officials, tea-estate stakeholders and local homestay owners, focusing on community-led hospitality, environmental conservation, responsible waste management and cleanliness practices.

The Darjeeling segment has concluded, and the team has now proceeded to Kalimpong for the next part of the tour. The initiative aims to empower participants to replicate sustainable eco-tourism models in their home region, promoting both conservation and local livelihoods.

The defence spokesman said that the participants will gain first-hand exposure to homestay management, tour guiding, trek leading, visitor interaction, and eco-tourism operations, enabling them to understand best practices that can be adapted to local conditions in West Siang district.

According to the officials, the initiative reflects the Indian Army’s continued commitment to nation-building beyond its core security role by empowering local youth, encouraging self-reliance, and promoting sustainable livelihoods in remote and border areas.

--IANS

