Arunachal: BJP manifesto promises 25k jobs, gas cylinders at Rs 400

Itanagar, April 10 The BJP on Wednesday released its ‘Sankalp Patra’ (manifesto) for the Arunachal Pradesh assembly elections promising 25,000 jobs for youths, new schemes for girls, women, farmers and state’s infrastructure development.

The ‘Sankalp Patra’, released by BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda, committed that if elected to the government, the party would double the per capita income within the next 5 years, aiming to become the second largest economy with the highest per capita income amongst northeastern states by 2047.

Later Nadda said on the X: “This 'Sankalp Patra' will act as a catalyst in our ongoing efforts to elevate Arunachal Pradesh into a leading state by rapidly advancing infrastructure, connectivity, healthcare, and education.”

He said that under the guidance of PM Modi and the leadership of Chief Minister Pema Kandu, the party will carry out our DTH model of Development, Transparency and Harmony and ensure the dream of 'Viksit Arunachal' in sync with 'Viksit Bharat'.

The BJP promised to augment the financial assistance under PM Kisan Yojana from Rs 6,000 to Rs 9,000 and to launch the ‘Arunachal Pradesh Agri-Infra Mission’ under Atma Nirbhar Yojana to ensure holistic agricultural infrastructure.

The party, if elected to power, also announced to launch ‘Mithun and Yak Rearing Mission’ to preserve indigenous breeds and enhance the livelihoods of local communities.

For the girls and women, the saffron party assured to revamp the ‘Dulari Kanya Scheme’ to provide cumulative financial assistance of Rs 50,000 to every girl enrolling in graduation or professional courses and to provide LPG cylinders for Rs 400 to the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana.

Under the PM Mudra Yojana, the BJP committed to offering collateral-free low-interest loans up to Rs 10 Lakhs to young women entrepreneurs.

In line with the Arun Shri Mission, a corpus fund of Rs 1,000 crores would be launched to upgrade existing government schools and provide quality education to students, the ‘Sankalp Patra’ said adding that ‘Arunachal Pradesh Gati Shakti Master Plan’ would be initiated to boost multi-modal connectivity and integrated infrastructural development by implementing critical projects across roadways, railways and airways.

The party also promised to work towards the holistic infrastructural development of the Tirap-Changlang-Longding (TCL) districts to ensure equitable development and a fleet of Suryodaya EV buses and EV charging stations would be introduced to ensure net zero emissions.

The BJP, if returned to power, assured to allocate Rs 1,000 crores towards ensuring healthcare for all by modernising the medical infrastructure and increasing the bed capacity in all Sub-Centres, PHCs, CHCs, and district hospitals.

Under Medicine from the Sky Initiative, the ruling party promised to connect over 500 remote villages using drones to deliver life-saving drugs, essential medical supplies and diagnostic samples.

The other key promises, announced in the ‘Sankalp Patra' include the launch of revamped Seva Aapke Dwar 3.0, assigning one Jansevak Volunteer for every 100 households to guarantee efficient doorstep delivery of government services, establishing women-run Suryodaya Canteens to provide locally-made nutritious food, under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana free rice grains would be provided to 8.5 lakh people every month.

The BJP also promised to launch the ‘One Tribe-One Weave’ initiative to provide comprehensive support to artisans from the initial stages of product development to successful market entry.

The party pledged to organise the annual Arunachal Pradesh Cultural Mela, an exceptional celebration designed to uplift and showcase the rich cultural heritage of tribal communities in Arunachal.

The magnificent ‘Statue of Valour’ in a vibrant village would be constructed symbolising the bravery and resilience of the people of Arunachal Pradesh, the Sankalp Patra said.

Elections to the two Lok Sabha seats -- Arunachal West and Arunachal East -- and 50 of the 60 Assembly seats in Arunachal will be held on April 19.

The counting of votes for the Assembly elections will be done on June 2, while the results of the Lok Sabha elections will be announced on June 4.

--IANS

sc/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor