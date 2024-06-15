Arunachal CM allocates portfolios to ministers

Itanagar, June 15 Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday allocated portfolios to the council of ministers keeping hydropower, PWD, general administration and some other departments with himself.

The Chief Minister gave the Finance, State Lotteries, Power and Non-Conventional Departments to Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein while Home and Inter-State Border Affairs and some other departments went to Mama Natung.

The Health and Family Welfare Department was given to Biyuram Wahge, who is the state BJP president and became a minister for the first time.

The Chief Minister allocated Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary, Food and Civil Supplies and other departments to Gabriel Denwang Wangsu and Education, Tourism, Rural Works to Pasang Dorjee Sona.

Women and Child Development, Cultural Affairs, Science and Technology Departments went to the lone woman minister Dasanglu Pul (46), who was the wife of former Congress Chief Minister Khaliko Pul.

Chief Minister Khandu along with 11 ministers took the oath of office on Thursday. He took charge as the CM of the 3rd BJP government in a row in Arunachal Pradesh.

Governor, Lt Gen (Retd) K.T. Parnaik, administered the oath of office and secrecy to the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and 10 cabinet ministers in Itanagar.

In the April 19 assembly elections, the BJP secured 46 seats -- five more than its 2019 tally -- in the 60-member Assembly.

The National People’s Party (NPP) headed by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma won five seats, followed by the Ajit Pawar-led NCP at three, the People’s Party of Arunachal with two, and the Congress one. Three seats were won by Independent nominees.

The NPP, the NCP and the PPA have announced their support to the BJP government.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor