Arunachal CM calls for collective fight against ‘money culture’ in elections

Itanagar, Aug 18 Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday reiterated that the growing “money culture” in electoral politics is a foremost threat to the democratic fabric of the state, urging the elected representatives, MLAs and citizens to jointly fight against the menace.

While addressing the special session of the eighth Legislative Assembly on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee Celebration of the house, the Chief Minister said that the money culture during the elections is a big threat to democracy and the state as well.

“Everyone should work collectively to stop this practice permanently. Money culture (circulation of money during elections) affects our state and the transparency of voting. This bad practice must be discussed in the public platform, and voters must be made aware of its harmful impact. Community participation to deal with the issue is vital,” Khandu said.

The Chief Minister said that Arunachal is blessed with abundant natural and human resources, and with the right policies, we can do wonders.

“The future of our state would be written by how we choose to guide these strengths. Today in the Special Session of the Eighth Legislative Assembly of Arunachal Pradesh, we marked 50 years of our Assembly, 50 years of democratic journey, of debates and decisions that shaped the Arunachal we are proud of today,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that power and position fade with time, but the footprints of goodness endure across generations.

“Wise words shared by one of our veteran leaders this evening. Words that carry the weight of experience and the clarity of truth. We are celebrating not just an institution, but a journey of democracy and unity. When we poured water and placed stones from the great rivers of Arunachal -- Tirap, Lohit, Siang, Subansiri and Kameng -- into the Unity Aquarium ( in the assembly complex), it reminded me that though our streams may begin in different valleys, they all come together to form one Arunachal,” he said.

Khandu said that the Golden Jubilee Commemorative Pillar, a symbol of 50 years of resilience, representation, and progress, was unveiled on Monday, and as we walked through the Photo Exhibition, we were reminded of the leaders and citizens whose sacrifices brought us here.

Highlighting the assembly's history, the Chief Minister recalled that the journey began on August 18, 1975, with 33 members under the leadership of the first Chief Minister, P K Thungon, Speaker Nokmey Namati, and Deputy Speaker Padi Yube.

Since then, the House has conducted 137 sessions spanning 457 sitting days and passed 273 important Acts, he informed.

He urged the legislators to work with consensus to identify and deal with the challenges ahead.

“With positive political will, the state could achieve spectacular feats, and nothing would be impossible.”

In the last ten years, Team Arunachal Pradesh has achieved a lot, and we proved that teamwork would yield better results in the days ahead, the Chief Minister asserted.

--IANS

