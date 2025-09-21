Arunachal CM conferred award by Hindu College OSA

New Delhi/Itanagar, Sep 21 Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has been conferred with the prestigious ‘Outstanding Public Service Award’ by the Old Students Association (OSA) of their alma mater, Hindu College, New Delhi.

An official of the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said that the award, instituted to recognise exceptional contributions to society and governance by alumni of Hindu College, was presented during its 20th OSA Hindu College Distinguished Alumni Awards, 2025, ceremony in New Delhi on Sunday.

On behalf of the Chief Minister, the award was received by Nalong Mize, Chairman of the Arunachal Pradesh Forest Corporation Limited, himself an alumnus of Hindu College.

Chief Minister Khandu expressed his deep gratitude to the association for the recognition and dedicated the honour to the people of Arunachal Pradesh, whose trust, cooperation, and collective spirit of progress have guided his journey in public service.

In his message, Khandu said, “It is truly humbling to be recognised by my alma mater for the work we are doing in Arunachal Pradesh. This honour belongs not to me alone but to the people of my state, who inspire me every day to work harder for a brighter future. I extend my heartfelt thanks to the Old Students Association of Hindu College for this recognition, and to my fellow Hinduites whose camaraderie continues to enrich my life and service.”

An official statement issued by the CMO said that the Old Students Association of Hindu College, one of the most prominent alumni networks in India, celebrates the accomplishments of its members who have made significant contributions across diverse fields.

“This year’s recognition of Khandu highlights his transformative leadership in Arunachal Pradesh, marked by major strides in infrastructure development, education, healthcare, good governance, women’s empowerment, and environmental sustainability. Under his stewardship, Arunachal Pradesh has emerged as a model of balanced progress - blending tradition with modern aspirations - while staying true to the vision of Viksit Arunachal, Viksit Bharat,” the statement said.

The Hindu College OSA members applauded the Chief Minister’s achievements and reaffirmed their pride in his leadership as a shining example of Hindu College’s enduring legacy of nurturing leaders who serve the nation with integrity and dedication.

Other distinguished awardees include Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Supreme Court Judge Manmohan Malhotra and Rajiv Nayyar (Lifetime Achievement).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor