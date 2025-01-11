Arunachal CM flags-off month-long Brahmaputra river rafting expedition

Itanagar, Jan 11 Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday flagged off an expedition to raft the entire length of the Brahmaputra river within Indian territory to boost adventure tourism and promote environmental awareness, officials said.

A Defence spokesperson said that the month-long expedition, undertaken by the National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports (NIMAS), will commence from Gelling in Arunachal Pradesh on January 14 and finish at Dhubri-Hatsingimari in Assam on February 14.

He said that the unprecedented journey, the first of its kind, would traverse 916 km of the Brahmaputra river, showcasing its majestic beauty and challenging rapids.

The expedition aims to promote adventure tourism, foster environmental awareness, and inspire youth to engage in adventure sports.

At the flag-off ceremony, held in Itanagar, Director NIMAS, Col Ranveer Singh Jamwal, briefed the Chief Minister, who is also the Vice President of NIMAS, on the expedition's objectives, challenges, and anticipated outcomes.

The Chief Minister interacted with the entire team, offering his blessings and expressing his confidence in their successful completion of this challenging endeavor.

Khandu also expressed his keenness to welcome the team back upon their return.

This historic expedition would not only be a testament to the indomitable human spirit but would also significantly contribute to the advancement of river rafting as an adventure sport in India, the defence spokesman said.

In another endeavour, the Indian Army, under ‘Operation Sadbhavana and the Vibrant Village Programme’, has launched a spiritual tour for 22 senior villagers from West Kameng and Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh.

This initiative aims to foster cultural preservation, spiritual enlightenment, and national integration, the defence spokesman said.

Flagged off on Friday, the tour offers participants, including village headmen and ex-servicemen, their first experience beyond their remote villages, fostering socio-cultural ties.

The group would visit iconic spiritual sites, including the World Buddhist Centre, Rashtrapati Bhavan, Dalai Lama Temple and Mahabodhi Temple, promoting cross-cultural understanding.

The initiative highlights the Army's role in connecting border communities with India's rich heritage, strengthening national pride and integration, the spokesman stated.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor